Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, June 28 vs Tampa

The Mighty Mussels continue their series against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY) tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

Pitching Matchups

Fri - RHP Charlee Soto (0-2, 5.94) vs RHP Josh Grosz (1-5, 5.90)

Sat - RHP Jose Olivares (2-1, 2.55) vs RHP Cade Smith (3-5, 3.94)

Sun - LHP Cesar Lares (2-2, 3.30) vs RHP Gabriel Barbosa (3-7, 5.50)

MUSSELS' OFFENSE KEEPS ON ROLLING, TAKES 2 OF 3 FROM TAMPA

Despite a loss to begin the series on Tuesday, Fort Myers has won six of their last seven games and has continued to produce in a major way offensively. This weekend's series features the FSL's two best offenses over the last week (Since June 20):

FTM: .268/.392/.410, 7.7 R/G, 17 SB

TAM: .269/.352/.399, 7.3 R/G, 18 SB

CLAYTON CATCHES FIRE

Mussels' catcher Matthew Clayton delivered a pair of home runs in Sunday's 14-2 victory over St. Lucie, connecting on his first two affiliated home runs. As his playing time has increased in recent days, Clayton has turned on his offensive game:

AVG SLG OPS

First 20 Games .250 0 HR, 6 RBI .292 .723

Last 6 Games .333 2 HR, 6 RBI .667 1.107

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE!

Australian first baseman Rixon Wingrove caught fire after a slower stretch since joining the Minnesota Twins organization on May 28:

AVG SLG OPS

First 10 Games .176 0 HR, 5 RBI .235 .535

Last 13 Games .356 4 HR, 10 RBI .711 1.176

TARPONS COME TO TOWN

The Tampa Tarpons (NYY) come to Hammond Stadium for a six-game series this week, becoming the first visitor to appear in Fort Myers for a second time. The Mussels won series against the Tarpons in both Fort Myers (April 5-7) and Tampa (June 4-9). Despite a 26-45 record, Tampa's roster currently features three ranked prospects, and two of the Yankees' top five prospects:

MLB BA

SS Roderick Arias 4 4

SS George Lombard 6 5

RHP Cade Smith 23

HOT AS JUNE!

The Mussels' bats have been productive since the calendar flipped to June. Starting the month with a 15-8 record, here is who has contributed the most:

AVG OPS

Carlos Aguiar .281 10 XBH, 16 RBI .802

Rixon Wingrove .282 4 HR, 16 RBI .916

Brandon Winokur .323 2 HR, 5 BB 1.036

Matthew Clayton .333 2 HR, 9 RBI 1.093

BIG FISH HUNTING

The Tampa Tarpons have done some of their best offensive work against Mussels' pitching this season. 14 of their 42 home runs (33%) have come against Fort Myers, and four hitters have at least 21 total bases in 12 total games against the Mussels:

AVG OPS

Roderick Arias .288 3 HR, 15 RBI .993

Willy Montero .357 2 HR, 4 RBI .995

Dylan Jasso .256 3 HR, 11 RBI .875

Jackson Castillo .262 2 HR, 10 BB .904

RECENT ROSTER MOVES

The Mighty Mussels' roster reached a full 30 players earlier this week with some recent additions to the roster:

- June 25: C Daniel Pena (reinstated from IL)

- June 22: LHP Wilker Ryes (Up from FCL)

- June 21: UT Angel Del Rosario (reinstated - IL)

- June 18: RHP Julio Bonilla (reinstated from IL)

The Mussels now have single-digit players on the IL for the first time since April.

