Mets Shock Cardinals, Overcome 8-0 Deficit to Win 10-8

June 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets stunned the Palm Beach Cardinals by rallying from an 8-0 deficit and winning 10-8 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday night.

The Mets were down 8-0 after five innings but scored six runs in the sixth inning and four more in the ninth inning to complete the comeback. Estarling Mercado led off the ninth with a homer against Palm Beach closer Henry Gomez to cut the deficit it 8-7. Colin Houck followed with a single. An infield hit by Willy Fanas and a walk drawn by Yohairo Cuevas loaded the bases.

Houck scored from third base on a wild pitch to tie the game. Then Kevin Villavicencio ripped a hard ground ball down the third base line for a two-run double that put the Mets ahead 10-8.

Alan Perdomo pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to complete the comeback.

The Cardinals scored all eight of their runs in the first four innings against Mets starter Edgar Moreta. Chase Davis hit a three-run homer in the third inning for a 4-0 lead then he hit a two-run double in the fourth to make it 8-0. Miguel Alfonseca replaced Moreta and struck out two in a row then got a ground out to strand Davis on third base.

Alfonseca cleaning up the fourth inning was just the start of a special night for the St. Lucie bullpen. Alfonseca (1.0 inning), Shintaro Fujinami (1.0 inning), Jeremy Peguero (2.0 innings) and Alan Perdomo (2.0 innings) combined to no-hit the Cardinals over the final 6.0 innings. The foursome recorded seven strikeouts.

Fujinami (shoulder) pitched a perfect sixth inning on a MLB rehab assignment. He only needed six pitches to get a pair of fly outs and a ground out. All six pitches were strikes.

The Mets scored six runs in the sixth inning against starter Jose Davila and Zack Showalter to get back into the game. Davila, Showalter and the Cardinals defense provided a helping hand. There were three hit batters, a walk, an error and a run-scoring wild pitch in the inning.

Houck got the Mets on the board with a two-run double. Cuevas and Boston Baro hit RBI singles with two outs. Rosa scored on a throwing error by catcher Maikel Hernandez. Villavicencio scored from the third on a wild pitch for the final run of the frame to make it 8-6.

Houck went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI. Baro was 2 for 6. Fanas went 2 for 5.

Moreta gave up eight runs on 11 hits over 3.0 innings but the Mets bullpen got him off the hook for the loss.

Gomez suffered the blown save and took the loss. He gave up four runs on four hits in 1.0 innings.

The Mets (2-5, 24-49) and Cardinals (3-3, 40-32) play the fifth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

