Mudcats Drop Second Straight 10-5 to Delmarva

September 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - Micah Bello had a two-run double and Noah Campbell had a RBI single in the ninth, but Carolina's three late runs were not enough as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Mudcats 10-5 in game four of a six game series on Friday night at Five County Stadium. The victory lifted the Shorebirds to a three-games to one lead in the series and pushed Carolina to 1.5 games back of Salem for the league's second playoff berth. The loss also dropped the Mudcats into a tie for first with Down East in the Central division standings.

The Shorebirds (60-46) struck first after getting a three-run home run from Coby Mayo in the first while jumping out to a 4-0 lead on starter Michele Vassalotti and the Mudcats (62-44). A two-run Carolina second cut the lead in half to 4-2, but the Shorebirds went on to answer with a two-run double from Collin Burns and a RBI single from Darell Hernaiz in the third while going up 7-2. Mayo then struck again with a two-run single in the sixth as the Shorebirds added three more runs to take a 10-2 lead. Carolina eventually came back with three in the ninth on Bello and Campbell's run scoring hits, but ended up leaving two men on in the final frame while falling 10-5.

Mayo led the way for the Shorebirds as he went 2-for-4 with home run and five RBI. Burns went 1-for-5 with two RBI and Hernaiz went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.

It was Bello who led the way for Carolina as he drove in two while going 3-for-5 and extending his hitting streak to nine straight games. He also doubled and scored once while also collecting his second straight three-hit game. Campbell went 2-for-4 in the game and also extended his hitting streak to eight straight games.

Tyler Black was one of the three to score for Carolina in the ninth and did so after walking for the fourth time in the game. Ethan Murray also walked and scored in the ninth as the Mudcats totaled 12 walks overall. Those 12 walks lifted Carolina to a Minor League Baseball leading 578 walks for the season; setting a new franchise record. The previous record was 573 walks in a single season and was set by the 2008 Carolina Mudcats.

Vassalotti (5-8, 7.35) took the loss for Carolina after allowing seven runs on three hits over two and 2/3 innings. Vassalotti also walked five and hit three batters, including the first batters faced to start the game.

Carolina did later receive strong innings from Keegan McCarville and Robbie Baker as they both managed to hold the Shorebirds scoreless in their appearances. McCarville worked through two and 1/3 without allowing a run following Vassalotti's start. McCarville did allow an inherited runner to score when he first entered the game, but limited the Shorebirds immediately thereafter. Baker later pitched the final three innings and struck out four while walking one and keeping Delmarva without a run.

Reliever Preston Price earned the victory for Delmarva after holding the Mudcats scoreless over an inning and 1/3. He followed starter Carlos Tavera who worked into the second before leaving with two runs allowed and six walks. Tavera did not allow a hit and struck out two in his start.

HOME RUNS:

Delmarva HR : Mayo (3, 1st inning off Vassalotti, 2 on, 1 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Bello, CF (Carolina): 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Campbell, LF (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Black, 2B (Carolina): 0-for-1, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Mayo, 3B (Delmarva): 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI

Hernaiz, SS (Delmarva): 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Teter, 1B (Delmarva): 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Burns, 2B (Delmarva): 1-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

McCarville (Carolina): 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Baker (Carolina): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Price (W, 1-1) (Delmarva): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO

Van Loon (H, 1) (Delmarva): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Federman (Delmarva): 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

Armbruester (Delmarva): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Shorebirds 1st (Shorebirds 4, Mudcats 0) -- Darell Hernaiz hit by pitch. Darell Hernaiz steals 2nd base. Mason Janvrin hit by pitch. John Rhodes flies out to Andre Nnebe. Colton Cowser walks, Darell Hernaiz to 3rd; Mason Janvrin to 2nd. Wild pitch by Michele Vassalotti, Darell Hernaiz scores; Mason Janvrin to 3rd; Colton Cowser to 2nd. Coby Mayo hits a home run to left-center field on a 3-2 pitch, Mason Janvrin scores; Colton Cowser scores. Jacob Teter doubles to left field. Billy Cook flies out to Micah Bello. Logan Michaels walks. Collin Burns struck out looking.

(4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Shorebirds 4, Mudcats 2) -- Noah Campbell walks. Noah Campbell steals 2nd base. Darrien Miller flies out to Mason Janvrin. Andre Nnebe walks. Wild pitch by Carlos Tavera, Noah Campbell to 3rd; Andre Nnebe to 2nd. Zack Raabe walks. Ethan Murray out on a sacrifice fly to Colton Cowser, Noah Campbell scores; Andre Nnebe to 3rd; Zack Raabe to 2nd. Tyler Black walks. Pitcher Change: Preston Price replaces Carlos Tavera. Alex Binelas walks, Andre Nnebe scores; Zack Raabe to 3rd; Tyler Black to 2nd. Ernesto Martinez grounds into a force out, fielded by Coby Mayo, Tyler Black out at 3rd.

(2 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Shorebirds 3rd (Shorebirds 7, Mudcats 2) -- Coby Mayo walks. Jacob Teter walks, Coby Mayo to 2nd. Billy Cook strikes out swinging. Logan Michaels strikes out swinging. Collin Burns doubles to right-center field, Coby Mayo scores; Jacob Teter scores. Pitcher Change: Keegan McCarville replaces Michele Vassalotti. Darell Hernaiz singles to left-center field, Collin Burns scores. Mason Janvrin flies out to Micah Bello.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Shorebirds 6th (Shorebirds 10, Mudcats 2) -- Pitcher Change: Justin Miller replaces Keegan McCarville. Collin Burns grounds out, Darrien Miller to Ernesto Martinez. Darell Hernaiz singles to left-center field. Darell Hernaiz steals 2nd base. Mason Janvrin flies out to Micah Bello. John Rhodes singles up the middle, Darell Hernaiz scores. Colton Cowser walks, John Rhodes to 2nd. Wild pitch by Justin Miller, John Rhodes to 3rd; Colton Cowser to 2nd. Coby Mayo singles to right-center field, John Rhodes scores; Colton Cowser scores. Jacob Teter walks, Coby Mayo to 2nd. Billy Cook flies out to Andre Nnebe.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 9th (Shorebirds 10, Mudcats 5) -- Pitcher Change: Thomas Girard replaces Daniel Federman. Ethan Murray walks. Ethan Murray advances to 2nd on a balk. Tyler Black walks. Alex Binelas grounds out, Jacob Teter to Thomas Girard, Ethan Murray to 3rd; Tyler Black to 2nd. Ernesto Martinez struck out looking. Micah Bello doubles to left field, Ethan Murray scores; Tyler Black scores. Noah Campbell singles to right field, Micah Bello scores. Pitcher Change: Justin Armbruester replaces Thomas Girard. Noah Campbell advances to 2nd on defensive indifference. Darrien Miller walks.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

