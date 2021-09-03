Antoine Kelly and Alex Hall Transferred to High-A

September 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of both pitcher Antoine Kelly and catcher Alex Hall from the Mudcats to High-A Wisconsin.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

9/3: LHP Antoine Kelly transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin.

9/3: C Alex Hall transferred from Carolina to High-A Wisconsin.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. and their first playing in Low-A East. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.