Jean Pinto Tabbed Low-A East League Pitcher of the Month

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce that Jean Pinto has been named Low-A East League Pitcher of the Month for August.

Pinto had picked up the Low-A East League Pitcher of the Week award at the start of August with six shutout innings against Down East on August 3. Pinto struck out six and retired 15 in a row at one point during the start.

That outing was just the start to a stellar month for Pinto as he ended up pitching to a 1.35 ERA in the month in 26.2 innings. Pinto added another quality start on August 15 with six scoreless innings against Lynchburg, striking out six more. Pinto allowed batters to hit just .146 in the month and he sported a WHIP of 0.71.

Added to the Delmarva roster on July 27, Pinto was acquired by the Orioles in December 2020 along with RHP Garrett Stallings in exchange for SS Jose Iglesias.

The Shorebirds are back in action on Friday, September 3 on the road against the Carolina Mudcats.

