Mr. Jones and One Swing

LOWELL, MA - Designated hitter Greg Jones picked the perfect time for his professional homerun. His three-run shot highlighted a four-run ninth inning as the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Lowell Spinners 4-2 Sunday evening at LeLacheur Park.

One night after matching a season-high with 16 hits, the Renegades were held to only two as they trailed 2-0 entering the ninth inning. With one out, leftfielder K.V. Edwards lined a single to center before centerfielder Garrett Hiott drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Shortstop Nick Sogard followed with a double to right to plate Edwards and move Hiott to third to set up Jones' heroics. His homerun off Lowell reliever Kris Jackson came on a 2-2 count with one out and went over the right centerfield wall to give Hudson Valley a 4-2 lead.

Things got interesting for Renegades closer Colby White in the bottom-half. After a walk and strikeout to start the inning, Spinners second baseman Gilberto Jimenez reached base on a catcher's interference call against Jordyn Muffley. It was the second catcher's interference called on Muffley during the game.

With runners at first and second and one out however, White settled down and struck out shortstop Cameron Cannon swinging. After a passed ball moved both runners into scoring position, White caught designated hitter Stephen Scott looking to nail down the win and pick up his first professional save.

Until the ninth, it appeared Lowell was going to cruise to victory in a pitcher's duel. After the teams were held to only two hits apiece after five-and-a-half innings, it was the Spinners who would finally break out on top in the sixth. Centerfileder Gilberto Jimenez started the frame with a bunt single against Hudson Valley reliever Shay Smiddy. Cannon followed with a lined shot to left to put runners at first and second. After a strikeout, catcher Jaxx Groshans grounded another single to left to bring in Jimenez while Cannon moved to second. After rightfielder Nick Decker reached on Muffley's first interference call to load the bases, Smiddy picked up a strikeout of third baseman Nick Northcut for out number two. However, Smiddy was replaced by fellow relief-man Andrew Gross who promptly hit leftfielder Will Dalton on a pitch to score Cannon and give the Spinners a 2-0 lead.

The pitching kept Hudson Valley in the game. After the hit batsman, Gross (1-2) settled in to toss 2.1 innings of scoreless relief on two hits to garner his first professional win. White (1) struck out three for the save, and starter Daiveyon Whittle continued his masterful work as he fired four scoreless innings on two hits with three strikeouts.

Taking the loss for Lowell was Jackson (2-2) who gave up all four runs on three hits in 0.2 innings with two walks in registering his first blown save of the season.

Hudson Valley collected six hits in the game with Sogard and Jones cracking two apiece. Sogard doubled, drove in a run and scored another, while Jones drove in three while going 2-4. He scored a run as well. Lowell, meanwhile, picked up seven hits, with no one registering more than one.

The Renegades will go for the sweep tomorrow as they take on the Spinners in the finale of their three-game at 7:05. Hudson Valley will throw right-hander Rodolfo Sanchez (0-0, 3.18 ERA) against Spinners righty Aldo Ramirez (1-0, 3.25 ERA).

Hudson Valley returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd when they kick-off a three-game series against the Vermont Lake Monsters. First-pitch is scheduled for 7:05. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

