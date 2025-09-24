MR. FREESE: from Harvard to NYCFC & USMNT Goalkeeper

Published on September 24, 2025

From Harvard classrooms to MLS stadiums, Matt Freese's rise is anything but ordinary.

From starting out in the Philadelphia Union academy to earning a degree at Harvard, and now serving as the starting goalkeeper for New York City FC, Matt Freese has battled every step of the way to prove himself at the top level. With his sights now set on the U.S. Men's National Team, his journey is only just beginning.

Learn how the 6'3" keeper prepares for matches and stays grounded in the moment. His discipline and focus on the field stand in sharp contrast to how he unwinds off it-by being a "big goof" with family and friends. That balance may be the key to his best performances for both club and country, though for now, he's focused simply on "staying in the moment."

BREAKAWAY is an MLS feature series that tells the stories of the person behind the player, and the roads they have traveled to get where they are -- and ultimately become who they are.

Major League Soccer Stories from September 24, 2025

