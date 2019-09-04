Mossbrooks Tabbed as Voice of the Rivermen

September 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are pleased to welcome Andrew Mossbrooks in as the new Director of Communications/Broadcasting. Mossbrooks, 24, replaces Brad Kupiec, who will begin pursuing a degree in law.

"Thank you to the front office staff, the players, coaches, and fans of the Peoria Rivermen for an incredible four year run," said Kupiec. "It's time for a new path, but I won't forget my time with the Rivermen and the amazing journey that comes with being part of such a historic hockey town. Andrew is in good hands with this organization."

A native of Sunbury, PA, Mossbrooks steps in as the new Director of Communications/ Broadcasting after holding a similar role with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights in the North American Hockey League. In addition to junior hockey, Mossbrooks also served as an assistant to the Philadelphia Flyers media department; an opportunity he used to propel himself into television play-by-play for the Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League last season.

"I am thrilled to join such a historic franchise like the Peoria Rivermen," said Mossbrooks. "This is an iconic brand throughout the minor league hockey community.

NHL broadcasters have come through these doors and I can't wait to sit in the chair that so many great voices have before me. I can't thank Bart Rogers enough, along with Brad Kupiec, and I'm excited to experience the passion of this fanbase inside the Peoria Civic Center come October."

"We are excited to have Andrew come aboard and take the reins of our entire Rivermen Communications Department," said Rivermen COO Bart Rogers. "We will be looking for him to bring new and improved elements to the our media platforms. He has a tremendous amount of video broadcast skills, which will open the door for more in-depth coverage of the team than ever before. We look forward to upgrading our coverage both on and off the ice with more video/game day content of pre game interviews, weekly Coaches segments and post game interviews broadcast on all of our social media platforms."

Season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W.

Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2019

Mossbrooks Tabbed as Voice of the Rivermen - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.