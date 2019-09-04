Mayhem Add Jarret Kup to Training Camp Roster

The Macon Mayhem have continued to fill out their training camp roster for the 2019-20 season, signing defenseman Jarret Kup to a tryout.

Kup was a workhorse on the blue line for the Mayhem during the 2018-19 season, suiting up for all but one game throughout the entire campaign. His 55 games played led all Mayhem defensemen. Among all blue-liners, the 26-year-old trailed only Kristaps Bazevics in scoring, having registered 18 points (3 G, 15 A) and trailed only Larry Smith in +/-, finishing the campaign with a +6 rating.

"Jarret is another part of our young core who I look to take big strides after playing a full season last year," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "He gained some confidence and has shown he has the skill needed to be a top defenseman in our league. I'm hopeful for a big year from Kupper."

The Rosseau, ON native played his first full professional season last year after graduating from Curry College in the Boston area. He enjoyed a successful, four-year career at Curry, staying healthy virtually the entire stretch and leading all defensemen in scoring in his senior year (26 GP, 11 G, 8 A). His puck-moving skills caught the eyes of Kevin Kerr and Leo Thomas, and Kup managed to crack the Mayhem lineup in February of 2018. Though he did not make the playoff roster at the time, Kup (6'0, 185) still impressed quickly and tallied four assists in eight games. He saw his game develop even further in 2018-19, and now that he has a full season of pro hockey under his belt, Kup figures to take his play to the next level next in his sophomore stint.

Kup has become the seventh defenseman and 19th player signed to the Mayhem's 2019 training camp roster. The signings will continue throughout the off-season as training camp draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

