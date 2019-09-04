Tim Kielich Comes Back for More

September 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Kielich returns to Fayetteville!

The Marksmen are proud to announce the re-signing of Tim Kielich for the 2019-2020 season!

After a successful rookie campaign that saw Kielich put up 25 points in 53 games, head coach Jesse Kallechy thinks this is only the start for the 6'0, 185lb forward.

While the Buffalo native may not be an elder, he looks to be a leader for this Marksmen team after gaining President's Cup playoff experience last season.

Welcome back to the Marksmen, Tim!

-

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization, with Opening Night on October 19! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Community Relations Director and Broadcaster Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.