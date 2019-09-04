D-Man Posa Back in Red and Black
September 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - Saverio Posa, who played in 13 games for the Huntsville Havoc a season ago, will be returning to the Havoc D-corps this October, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Wednesday.
Posa joined the Havoc roster on March 22nd last season, racking up 3 points and a +/- of +9 in just six regular season games. The Grand Blanc, Michigan native played in all seven of Huntsville's playoff games, assisting on one short-handed goal and garnering a +3.
Posa joins fellow returning defensemen Pat Condon, Peter Sikalis, Alec Brandrup, and Nolan Kaiser.
Opening Night
The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.
Season Tickets
Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.
