Mavric Parks Announces Retirement

PELHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Bulls front office announced on Wednesday that 2018-19 All Star and Goalie of the Year, Mavric Parks has officially retired from professional hockey.

The Eganville, ON native set a franchise record with 30 wins in 2018-19 season with the Bulls and was only the second goalie in the history of the Southern Professional Hockey League to reach that mark. Parks ends his SPHL career with 2632 saves with a save percentage of 0.922.

Parks played two seasons in Birmingham as fan favorite after a season with Knoxville Ice bears and folded franchise, the Columbus Cottonmouths.

"We are so happy for Marvic! He has a great opportunity to start life after hockey." said Bulls head coach, Jamey Hicks. "We were so fortunate to have him for the first two years of our franchise. We will be forever grateful for all he has done."

Upon annoucement his retirement, Parks released the following statement:

The game of hockey has taken me many places, introduced me to an abundant of tremendous people, grown great relationships and bonded endless brotherhoods. As I continue along in life it is time to begin a new chapter. As the game of hockey has grown and sculpted me into the man I am today, I will now be passing on the knowledge and life lessons that the game of hockey has given me through working with Complete Goalie Development in Ottawa. I am excited for new challenges and obstacles that lay ahead.

I can't thank everyone enough who has supported me and the individuals who have provided patience with me along the way. My coaches and goalie coaches along the way, and Hicksy who believed in me. My parents and family are the ones who made this all possible and would not be here without them. I am very grateful for all my fans who have supported me along the way who are also very creditable for my success. I will forever be indebt to this game, which I am completely compliant with.

To my Birmingham fans, I love y'all and can't thank you enough for the great two seasons I have spent in Bama and will always consider you guys as family and can't wait to come back and visit as soon as I can! For anyone who is looking for arguably the best franchise in the SPHL, best city in the South, and without a doubt the best and loyalist fans in the league, Birmingham Bulls won't let you down.

Best of luck to the guys this upcoming season I will miss the boys and Bama!

