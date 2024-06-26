Morten Karlsen Explains Why He Stepped Away from Orange County SC: USL All Access

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







On this week's edition of USL All Access, hosts Mike Watts and Devon Kerr go in-depth with former Orange County SC Head Coach Morten Karlsen about his decision to return to Denmark to become manager of Lyngby Boldklub, what he enjoyed about his time in Orange County, and what he believes is the most important step the USL Championship can take for long-term success.

Watts and Kerr also pay tribute to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC legend Kenardo Forbes as he becomes the all-time leader in regular season appearances in USL Championship history, offer insight as to how the Charleston Battery can break out of their current attacking funk, and why Phoenix Rising FC has found itself in a similar position to this time a season ago.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.