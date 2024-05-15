Morabito and Tilien Not Enough as Cyclones Can't Out-Muscle Hot Rods

May 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - CF Nick Morabito picked up three hits, stole three bases, and reached base five times, but the Brooklyn Cyclones were battered by the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 14-5, on Wednesday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods (18-16) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, scoring a run in each of the first three frames.

Two batters into the home first, CF Chandler Simpson singled and quickly scored on a double to right by 1B Xavier Isaac. Bowling Green added another on a passed ball in the second and a third on DH Tre' Morgan's RBI double an inning later.

However, Brooklyn (18-16) would not go quietly as their bats sprung to life in the top of the fifth.

2B Junior Tilien started the frame with a double over the center fielder's head and advanced to third on a knock by Morabito. After a stolen base and a walk, a wild pitch enabled the Cyclones to get on the board, 3-1.

1B Nick Lorusso capped the inning for Brooklyn by muscling a three-run home run beyond the wall in right-center field. The 23-year-old's third homer of the year provided the Cyclones their first lead of the day, 4-3.

Yet, the lead did not last as Bowling Green's offense shifted into gear again in the sixth.

The Hot Rods scored five times and sent eight men to the plate in the inning, tying the game and taking the lead on RBI singles from Isaac and 2B Cooper Kinney. LF Colton Ledbetter capped the five-run frame with a three-run home run to right - his fourth of the year.

Tilien snagged one back for the Cyclones in the top of the seventh, leading off the inning with a solo home run to left. The 21-year-old's first round-tripper of 2024 pulled Brooklyn back within three, 8-5.

Bowling Green ended the scoring with an even bigger offensive outburst in the bottom of the eighth, sending 11 hitters to the dish and scoring six times.

Morgan started the onslaught with a run-producing double, while a C Kamren James single and a throwing error enabled three more tallies to cross. A RF Brock Jones solo home run and Isaac's RBI double closed out the avalanche.

RHP Roel Garcia III (2-1) earned his second win of the year for Bowling Green, tossing six innings of four-run ball.

RHP Jonah Tong took a no-decision after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over 3.2 innings in his third start for the Cyclones.

RHP Jawilme Ramírez (0-1) was saddled with the defeat in his first appearance with Brooklyn in 2024, permitting three runs in 1.2 innings.

The Cyclones will try and snap their brief two-game slide in Thursday's doubleheader against the Hot Rods. RHP Jordany Ventura (2-0, 2.41) is scheduled to make his first start of the year for Brooklyn in the lid-lifter, while RHP Nolan McLean (2-1, 3.00) is expected to get the ball in the nightcap. RHP Duncan Davitt (2-2, 4.06) is slated to take the hill in Game 1 for Bowling Green, while RHP Trevor Martin (2-2, 4.76) is the projected starter for Game .2. The twinbill from Bowling Green Ballpark is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET.

