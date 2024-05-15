Grasshoppers Defeat the Crawdads, 4-2 for the First Game of Its Away Series

May 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







HICKORY, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hickory Crawdads, 4-2 on Tuesday, May 14. Both teams tallied six hits and gave up one error.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder P.J Hilson as he went 2-4 with one home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Charles McAdoo followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson and Hudson Head.

Leading at the plate for the Crawdads was infielder Konner Piotto as he went 1-4 with two RBI. Hits for Hickory were also tallied by Cameron Cauley, Sebastian Walcott, Yeison Morrobel, Quincy Scott, and Jayce Easley.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up five hits, two earned runs, and three free bases on five innings of work. Dotel recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Hickory was righthanded pitcher D.J. McCarty as he recorded seven strikeouts and gave up four hits, three runs (two earned), and four free bases on four innings of work. McCarty took the loss for the Crawdads and fell to 0-2 on the season.

