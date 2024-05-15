Grasshoppers Take Down the Crawdads, 2-1, for Its Wednesday Afternoon Game

May 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

HICKORY, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Hickory Crawdads, 2-1, on Wednesday, May 15. The Grasshoppers improved to 20-14 on the season while the Crawdads fell to 12-22 and both teams tallied six hits.

Designated Hitter, Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a triple and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Jack Brannigan (home run), Termarr Johnson, Maikol Escotto, and Geovanny Planchart.

Leading at the plate for the Crawdads was catcher Konner Piotto as he went 2-3 with one walk. Hits for Hickory were also tallied by Cameron Cauley, Sebastian Walcott, Yeison Morrobel, and Quincy Scott.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and three free bases on six innings of work. Massey tallied the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-3 on the season. Jaden Woods tallied his second hold for Greensboro while Cy Nielson recorded his third save.

Starting on the rubber for Hickory was righthanded pitcher Ryan Lobus as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on 4.2 innings of work. Lobus took the loss for the Crawdads and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its away series against the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow, Thursday, May 15, with a doubleheader starting at 5:00PM.

