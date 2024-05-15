Morgan Logs Three Hits in Debut, Hot Rods Beat Cyclones 14-5

May 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Tre' Morgan went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in his High-A debut, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (18-16) take down the Brooklyn Cyclones (18-16) by a score of 14-5 on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In the bottom of the first, Chandler Simpson led off with a single off Brooklyn starter Jonah Tong. Xavier Isaac doubled to right, scoring Simpson from first to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods struck again in the bottom of the second inning with Tong still on the mound. Morgan reached on catcher's interference, Hunter Haas reached on a throwing error, and Simpson reached on another catcher's interference to load the bases. Tong threw a wild pitch, scoring Morgan, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 advantage.

Bowling Green kept their momentum in the third inning against Tong. Colton Ledbetter drew a two out walk and stole second. Morgan collected his first hit as a Hot Rod, a double to the left, scoring Ledbetter and giving Bowling green a 3-0 lead.

The Cyclones found their response in the top of the fifth off Bowling Green Starter Roel Garcia lll. Junior Tilien doubled to center and Nick Morabito singled, and William Lugo walked to load the bases. A wild pitch from Garcia scored Tilien from third and Nick Lorusso launched a three-run home run to clear the bases and give the Cyclones a 4-3 lead.

Hot Rods answered in the bottom of the sixth against Cyclones relievers Jawilme Ramirez and Justin Lawson, scoring five runs highlighted by a three-run home run from Ledbetter to give the Hot Rods an 8-4 lead.

Brooklyn scored one more time in the top of the seventh off a Tilien leadoff home run off right-handed reliever Jake Christianson to make it an 8-5 game.

The Hot Rods then rattled off six more runs in the bottom of the eighth off Cyclones reliever Jake Stevenson led by a Brock Jones Solo homer that capped off a 14-5 victory.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.