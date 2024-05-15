Hot Rods Games Notes

A Successful Series.... The Hot Rods took a 4-2 series win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers last week. Bowling Green took the first four games of the series before dropping the weekend games 4-3 and 13-10. Greensboro was the third South Atlantic League North Division team that Bowling Green has played this season and will welcome in a fourth for the Brooklyn Cyclones this week.

X Marks the Spot.... Xavier Isaac is the most recent recipient of the South Atlantic League Player of the Week award. During the home series against Greensboro, the Hot Rods first baseman was 9-for-17 (.529) with three home runs, two doubles, 10 RBIs, with five walks and just three strikeouts. The three homers doubles Isaac's total on the season, moving him into third place in the SAL for home runs.

Limitless Leadoff.... Series opening games have been great for Bowling Green this season, going 6-0 in 2024. With the rainout, the Hot Rods have their best pitching day of the week lined up for the opening game. The staff holds a 0.51 ERA on Wednesdays, while the best offensive day is on Thursday's, hitting .290.

Rocking with Roel.... RHP Roel Garcia will make his seventh start of the season today against Brooklyn. He had his second shortest start of the season last week against the Grasshoppers, going 3.0 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits while tying his season-high five batters.

