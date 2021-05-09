Moose Sneak Past Marlies 4-3

May 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

Manitoba: H. Shaw (2) (N. Todd), N. Todd (10) (J. Malott, D. Gustafsson), K. Reichel (6) PP (D. Samberg, C. Perfetti), D. Gustafsson (6) (N. Todd)

Goaltender: M. Berdin (27/30)

Toronto: K. Agostino (9) (M. Kokkonen, M. Marincin), P. Gogolev (2) PP (K. Kossila, M. Hollowell), B. McMann (1) (P. Gogolev, R. Chartier)

Goaltender: J. Woll (34/38)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Kenny Agostino put the Marlies on the board 28 seconds into the second period. Agostino has 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists) in 21 games with the Marlies.

Pavel Gogolev scored on the power play at 3:42 of the third period and later added the secondary assist on McMann's third period goal. He has points (2-2-4) in three consecutive games.

Bobby McMann scored at 16:23 of the third period. This was his first career AHL goal. McMann has points (1-1-2) in consecutive games.

Mikko Kokkonen recorded the primary assist on Agostino's second period goal. He has three assists in five games.

Martin Marincin registered the secondary assist on Agostino's second period goal. He has assists (2) in consecutive games. Marincin has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 11 games this season.

Kalle Kossila picked up the primary assist on Gogolev's third period goal. He has 18 points (4 goals, 14 assists) in 22 games. Kossila has assists (3) in three consecutive games.

Mac Hollowell had the secondary assist on Gogolev's third period goal. He has points (1-3-4) in three consecutive games. Hollowell has nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 25 games with the Marlies.

Rourke Chartier recorded the secondary assist on McMann's third period goal. He has eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 27 games with the Marlies.

Joseph Woll stopped 34 of 38 shots he faced.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-3 on the power play.

Manitoba had a 38-30 edge in shots in all situations. Nick Robertson led the Marlies with five shots on goal.

The Marlies are 11-16-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and finish their season series 4-4-0-1 against the Moose.

RECORD WHEN...

Trailing after 1 2-7-0-1

Trailing after 2 0-13-0-1

Outshot by opponent 5-7-0-2

Allowed a goal on the penalty kill 1-8-0-1

Scored on the power play 6-6-0-0

Sunday 1-2-0-1

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 10 (Gaudet)

Assists 14 (Kossila)

Points 22 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila, Robertson)

Shots 74 (Agostino)

+/- +7 (Kossila)

PIMS 48 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On Pavel Gogolev:

There's been spurts in the game that he's played where he's showing a lot of skill. His ability and confidence with the puck to create offence. It was a pretty impressive goal he scored today. To come down the wing that fast with that kind of momentum and to go back short side. We've seen him do some things in practice after a few days when he started getting settled and comfortable, started to show himself and what he can do. Now we're starting to see it every game a little bit more consistently.

On Joseph Woll:

He's come a long ways since last year. He held us in this game. His ability to move laterally. He's so explosive. He's in such great shape. He's starting to read plays more and anticipating them better and get to his spots and be set for those shots a little bit quicker. I can't say enough about the type of person he is in his own right and his own leadership. Just very quiet, goes about his business. One of our hardest workers and guys really love playing for him.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 6 Kristians Rubins (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 6 Frederik Andersen (G) - Conditioning loan from Toronto (NHL)

May 6 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (C) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 6 Mac Hollowell (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 3 Teemu Kivihalme (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, May 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 at Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Monday, May 17 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.