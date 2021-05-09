Canucks Recall Forward Will Lockwood

May 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, N.Y - The Vancouver Canucks announced today that they have recalled rookie forward Will Lockwood.

Lockwood, drafted by Vancouver in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, played 24 games for the Utica Comets this season totaling four goals and seven assists for 11 points which ranks him second on the team amongst rookies. He is also tied for a team best +6 rating. Lockwood spent four seasons at the University of Michigan before starting his professional career in Utica.

