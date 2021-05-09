Carr Returns to Utah, Three Sent to Taxi Squad
May 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Kevin Carr has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. In addition, forwards T.J. Tynan and Sampo Ranta have been recalled to the Avalanche's taxi squad, along with defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
Carr has generated a record of 5-8-1 in 15 appearances this year with Utah, to go along with a 3.63 goals-against average and a .875 save-percentage. Tynan currently leads the Eagles with 27 assists and 35 points and sits second on the team with eight goals. Ranta has generated three goals and three assists in 12 AHL games with Colorado, while Burroughs has notched one goal and two assists in nine contests with the Eagles.
The Eagles will return to action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, May 12th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.
