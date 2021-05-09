Turcotte's Hat Trick Not Enough for Reign
May 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Forward Alex Turcotte (3-0=3) scored his first career hat trick opening the scoring for the Reign, then scoring in the third period to give Ontario the lead. Together with his fifteen assists, Turcotte not only sits in fourth place in points with Ontario, but now has seven points in his last five games.
Turcotte's goals can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-xDiZhQpzwL
Arthur Kaliyev (1-0=1) scored his thirteenth goal of the season and leads the Reign in points with 28. Arthur sits fourth among rookies in the AHL in points (28) and second with goals (13).
Kaliyev's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-dvE9nyT00l
Akil Thomas (1-0=1) netted his tenth goal of the season giving him double digits in goals and assists in his first year as a professional. Akil now has nine points in his last seven games and sits second among Reign players with points (24), trailing Arthur Kaliyev with 28.
Thomas' goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-yrnmzcAeRP
Sean Durzi (0-3=3) records his first hat trick of assists as a professional. Durzi now has fifteen assists on the season.
Jacob Moverare (0-1=1) gathered his twelfth assist as he helped set up Sean Durzi's one time shot from the blue line that got tipped in by Alex Turcotte.
Martin Frk (0-3=3) had himself a hat trick of assists and now has eight points in his last seven games.
Kale Clague (0-1=1) collected an assist and now has back-to-back games with an assist.
Despite Ontario Reign's defeat, a Reign forward has scored a hat trick in the last three games. (Mikey Eyssimont 5-5-2021 vs San Diego, Adam Johnson 5-7-2021 vs San Diego and Alex Turcotte 5-9-2021 vs Colorado Eagles).
ONT Record: (15-19-4-0)
COL Record: (14-14-2-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
COL 2 1 4 - 7
ONT 1 2 2 - 5
Shots PP
COL 36 0/2
ONT 27 2/5
Three Stars:
1) COL - Mike Vecchione
2) ONT - Alex Turcotte
3) ONT - Sean Durzi
GWG: Mike Vecchione (5)
W: Adam Werner (5-4-1-1)
L: Matthew Villalta (7-8-1-1)
Next Game: Friday, May 14th vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 7:00 PM PDT at Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ
