Stars Win Home Finale 3-1 over Tucson

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, completed their final home game of the year tonight, earning a 3-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners. Texas ends the year at home with an 8-8-3-0 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and five wins in six games against Tucson.

The Stars took the lead late in the first period on their opening power play. After a scramble from the left corner, the Stars worked the puck around the zone to Ben Gleason at the left point. The third-year defenseman blasted the puck past Ivan Prosvetov in net in the final second of the man advantage and with less than a minute and a half remaining in the opening period.

Colton Point finished the first period with 13 shots and stopped 17 saves in the opening two periods to keep Tucson off the scoreboard. The Texas netminder helped the team kill off three Tucson power plays in the middle period and eventually finished the game 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The only shot that beat Point, came on a power play with 10 minutes left in the game. A shot from Michael Carcone missed the net on the right side of the post but the puck came out to Barrett Hayton to spoil the netminder's shutout bid and slip in his fifth of the season.

Texas would benefit from a pair of late penalties by the Roadrunners, scoring the game winning goal on a 5-on-3. Riley Damiani eventually tucked in a shot from the left circle as the Stars funneled several chances toward the net. The rookie center snuck the puck past the blocker of Prosvetov in goal for his 11th of the season. He leads all rookies with 33 points (11-2233) in 33 games this year.

With the goaltender pulled, Tucson attempted to tie the game and forced Point to make some more saves down the stretch. Nick Baptiste helped the Stars jar the puck free at the blue line, sacrificing his body to redirect a puck to Adam Mascherin for a breakaway in the final minute of play. The team's leading scorer, net his 17th goal of the year to put the game out of reach of Tucson. Both Mascherin and Damiani are tied for sixth in the AHL's scoring race with 33 points while Mascherin is tied for second in goals and Damiani is fifth in assists.

Texas finished the game 2-for-6 on the power play and finished the year 8-for-25 on the man advantage against Tucson. Point's 26 saves earned him his first victory since Apr. 7. Prosvetov, surrendered the loss with 23 saves in the game.

The Stars begin their final three-game series of the year against the Iowa Wild on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

