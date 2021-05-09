Texas Countered by Tucson in Rematch

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were overmatched in the rematch with the Tucson Roadrunners and surrendered a 5-2 finish at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. It was the first loss against Tucson this year for Texas after securing a 7-2 win on Thursday and a sweep in Tucson in early March.

The Texas Stars opened the first period on fire and quickly made it 1-0 in the first five minutes. On their opening power play Anthony Louis and Josh Melnick combined for a pair of redirections to slip the puck past Ivan Prosvetov. The shot from Thomas Harley at the top of the zone began the play as Louis scored his 10th of the season.

The Roadrunners responded three minutes later as Michael Carcone drove the net and slipped the puck past Adam Scheel for his first of two goals in the game. It was one of three first period goals for Tucson who rallied for five consecutive goals.

Jalen Smereck tallied his second goal of the week to add to the lead 10 minutes later. The puck redirected off a stick in front before sliding between the legs of Scheel. Before the intermission and less than two minutes after Smereck's goal, Ty Emberson scored his first pro tally. Jeremy Gregoire slipped a pass to the rookie in the slot for a one-timer to give Tucson a commanding 3-1 advantage.

The Roadrunners added a pair of goals late in the second period. The first came on the power play from Carcone on a shot from the right circle 13:37 into the middle frame. Carcone leads Tucson with 15 goals and is among the top 10 AHL goal scorers. The marker marked the end of the game for Scheel, who was pulled after making 16 saves on 20 shots. Colton Point entered the game in relief and made six saves.

Tucson scored 31 seconds into Point's night as Gregoire put a shot off of the netminder's pad that bounced over to Ben McCartney. In his pro debut, the rookie net his first goal to make it 5-1 Tucson as the teams prepared for the third and final period.

Texas' push resulted in 15 third period shots and the club eventually scored on a 5-on-3 advantage in the final 20 seconds. Cole Schneider redirected a shot from Riley Damiani for his 10th of the year to win the third period but not the game. The Stars ended the game 2-for-4 on the power play and Tucson finished the night 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Prosvetov became the first Roadrunner to record a win against Texas this year, making 27 saves on 29 shots. Scheel was saddled with the loss in the game with Texas holding a 4-1-0 record against Tucson this year.

The Stars end their home schedule tomorrow, May 9, at 5 p.m. as they face the Roadrunners for the final time this year.

