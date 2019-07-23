Moose Sign Goaltender Adam Carlson

July 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Adam Carlson on a one-year contract.

Carlson, 25, spent the 2018-19 season with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush, where he posted a 21-17-6 record with a 2.91 goals-against average, 0.916 save percentage and four shutouts. The Edina, Minn product tied for the ECHL lead in shutouts and finished third in the league with 1,382 saves. He was also named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the week for the period ending March 10, 2019. Carlson has appeared in 84 career ECHL games with a 36-30-12 record, supported by a 2.85 goals-against average, 0.909 save percentage and six shutouts. The three-year pro appeared in six AHL games with the Hershey Bears in 2017-18, while posting a 2-3-0 record, 2.85 goals-against average and 0.903 save percentage.

Carlson was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Capitals in 2016.

Full Season and Mini Pack Seat Packages for Manitoba Moose home games are available now. To purchase a Full Season or Mini Pack Seat Package, and for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder visit moosehockey.com/packages.

Adam Carlson

Goalie

Born Feb. 13, 1994 -- Edina, Minn

Height 6.03 -- Weight 180

Season

Team

Lge GP Min Record GA GAA Svs Pct SO

2013-14 Coulee Region Chill

NAHL 32 1616 13-12-1 72 2.67 814 0.919 1

2014-15 Coulee Region Chill

NAHL 49 2947 25-15-9 120 2.44 1584 0.930 6

2015-16 Mercyhurst College

AHA 17 989 7-7-3 47 2.85 536 0.919 0

2016-17 South Carolina Stingrays

ECHL 23 1315 9-11-2 65 2.97 555 0.895 1

2017-18 Hershey Bears

AHL 6 316 2-3-0 15 2.85 140 0.903 0

2017-18 South Carolina Stingrays

ECHL 6 300 1-1-1 14 2.80 117 0.893 0

2017-18 Indy Fuel

ECHL 1 40 0-1-0 5 7.50 20 0.800 0

2017-18 Kansas City Mavericks

ECHL 9 551 5-1-3 19 2.07 224 0.922 1

2018-19 Rapid City Rush

ECHL 45 2601 21-17-6 126 2.91 1382 0.916 4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.