Forward Julien Nantel Returns to Colorado

July 23, 2019





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has re-signed forward Julien Nantel to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Nantel posted one goal and three assists in 45 AHL games with Colorado during the 2018-19 season. He also collected six goals and three assists in 10 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies last season.

The 22 year-old captured two ECHL Kelly Cup Championships with the Eagles during the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. He has appeared in 152 total games in the American Hockey League, after collecting 11 goals and five assists in two seasons with the San Antonio Rampage.

Nantel was selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, he amassed 63 goals and 79 assists in 188 games in the QMJHL with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and helped the Huskies to a QMJHL Championship in 2016.

