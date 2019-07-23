Comets Ink Four to AHL Deals

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forwards Tanner Sorenson and Dyson Stevenson and defensemen Matt Petgrave and Aaron Thow to AHL contracts.

Petgrave, 27, appeared in 12 games with the Comets last season on a PTO, recording a goal and an assist. Additionally, the Toronto, Ont. native netted 40 points (8-32-40) in 50 games with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL. He also notched two assists in six playoff games with the Beast last year. The 6-0, 201-pound defenseman has suited up in 126 games between the AHL and ECHL, collecting 67 points (18-49-67).

Sorenson, 26, split last season between EHC Winterthur of the Swiss B League and the Kalamazoo Wings. The Anchorage, Alaska native netted five points (3-2-5) in eight games with Winterthur before returning to the Wings where he notched 64 points (22-42-64) in 55 games. Before turning pro, the 5-9, 175-pound forward played four seasons at Michigan State, playing in 104 games and scoring 35 points (18-17-35)

Stevenson, 26, skated in three games with the Comets last year while on a PTO. He finished the season with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, racking up 29 points (11-18-29) in 39 games. He has also skated in nine career AHL games between the Portland Pirates, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and the Comets. The Shaunavon, SK Native has 130 points (52-78-130) in 279 career ECHL games.

Thow, 24, appeared in six games with the Comets last season on an ATO, tallying one assist. He recently finished his senior season at Clarkson University, skated in 39 games and collecting 26 points (8-18-26). In his four-year career with the Golden Knights, the 6-1, 194-pound defenseman tallied 52 points (15-37-52) in 144 games. Prior to his collegiate career, the East York, Ont. native played one season in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, skating in 52 games and amassing 16 points (1-15-16).

