Amerks Participating in 'Roc City Rumble' World Long Drive Event in Rochester Wednesday
July 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
The Amerks are participating in a Pro Am style long drive competition prior to the main event. All participating celebrities will be paired up with a pro and compete in a round-robin tournament against one another. This event will precede the "Roc City Rumble" World Long Drive event, which will air live on GOLF Channel from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
NOTES
Leading the field of competitors of the final day of the five-day "ROC City Rumble" is Rochester native Ryan Steenberg, who is currently the No. 2-ranked competitor in the World Long Drive Open Division. Tomorrow's event will include an Open Division for Men's, Women's and Masters (age 45+) competition. The event is free and open to the public.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2019
- Amerks Participating in 'Roc City Rumble' World Long Drive Event in Rochester Wednesday - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Defenseman Julian Melchiori to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Participating in 'Roc City Rumble' World Long Drive Event in Rochester Wednesday
- Amerks Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule
- Sabres Acquire Jokiharju from Blackhawks
- Amerks Will Open 64th AHL Season at Home on Friday, October 4 against Syracuse
- Amerks Ink Four to AHL Contracts