Amerks Participating in 'Roc City Rumble' World Long Drive Event in Rochester Wednesday

July 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





The Amerks are participating in a Pro Am style long drive competition prior to the main event. All participating celebrities will be paired up with a pro and compete in a round-robin tournament against one another. This event will precede the "Roc City Rumble" World Long Drive event, which will air live on GOLF Channel from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

NOTES

Leading the field of competitors of the final day of the five-day "ROC City Rumble" is Rochester native Ryan Steenberg, who is currently the No. 2-ranked competitor in the World Long Drive Open Division. Tomorrow's event will include an Open Division for Men's, Women's and Masters (age 45+) competition. The event is free and open to the public.

