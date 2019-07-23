Phantoms Charities Urban Greenway Dedication July 24

American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Phantoms Charities presented by Air Products is committed to contributing to projects that further revitalize downtown Allentown. In an effort to encourage and support a healthy and active lifestyle, Phantoms Charities created and installed the Urban Greenway, a two-mile fitness loop that connects downtown Allentown with its lush parks and convenient greenspaces.

The community - local residents, families, and business professionals - of all ages are invited to appreciate the nature in Allentown while practicing both good physical and mental health. Enjoy all the beauty that Allentown has to offer by "following" meLVin, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms mascot, as your guide! His footprints on the city sidewalks guide the way throughout the loop. There are also convenient map signs along the trial. The Urban Greenway offers a shorter, internal 1-mile loop option so can you take advantage of the fun and benefits of getting in a quick walk or run.

When you would like to take a restful break to breathe in the nature and rehydrate with water, enjoy the view from the benches along the trail positioned in scenic locations. Allentown School District students created the artwork on the benches to depict the health and fitness theme and inspire you.

The Urban Greenway is one of Phantoms Charities many projects and programs that empower our local community. Phantoms Charities presented by Air Products is the charitable arm of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms professional hockey team located at the PPL Center. Its mission is to strengthen our community by developing, instituting and operating charitable and education programs and services aimed at improving the lives of children and adults in the Lehigh Valley and the surrounding communities, with a special emphasis on youth health, fitness, sports and education.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their sneakers to walk the trail and enjoy some FREE GIVEAWAYS as we celebrate the opening with meLVin!

