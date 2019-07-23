Devils Sign Defenseman Julian Melchiori to AHL Contract

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced that the club has signed defenseman Julian Melchiori to a one-year, American Hockey League contract. The announcement came today from Binghamton's General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Melchiori, 27, recorded six goals and six assists for 12 points in 54 games this past season with the Springfield Thunderbirds. During the 2017-18 campaign, the native of Richmond Hill, ON served as the alternate captain for the Manitoba Moose and had 14 points in 49 games, along with six points in seven playoff games. Overall, the left-shooting defenseman has 66 points (18 goals, 48 assists) in 378 regular-season AHL games.

The former third-round draft pick of the Atlanta Thrashers has played in 30 National Hockey League games for the Winnipeg Jets.

The Binghamton Devils released the Summer Six-Pack ticket offer that includes tickets to six fan-favorite promotional games during the 2019-20 season. When purchased, fans are automatically entered to win a FREE Binghamton Devils custom Cornhole Board set!

The Summer Six-Pack will include the following games:

- Opening Night - Saturday, October 5, 2019

- Star Wars Night - Saturday, October 26, 2019

- Black Friday - Friday, November 29, 2019

- Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, December 14, 2019

- New Year's Eve - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

- Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, April 11, 2020

The package is priced at $105 for Black and Silver sections and $114 for White and Red sections. Packages must be purchased in person at the Devils executive offices in the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, over the phone by calling 607-722-7367, or online!

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

