Moose Sign Forward Greg Meireles

September 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Greg Meireles to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.

Meireles, 22, recorded 24 points (10G, 14A) in 31 games with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the 2020-21 season. The Ottawa, Ont. product ranked eighth in team scoring and third among the club's rookies. Meireles also appeared in three AHL contests for the Syracuse Crunch. Prior to turning pro, the former sixth round pick of the Florida Panthers played 244 games with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers where he tallied 239 points (99G, 140A).

2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit moosehockey.com/packages for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder. Single game tickets are available now at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Greg Meireles

Centre

Born Jan. 1, 1999 -- Ottawa, Ont.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 182 -- Shoots R

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.