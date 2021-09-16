Eagles Sign Trio to AHL Two-Way Contracts

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Trey Bradley to an AHL two-way contract, along with defensemen Andrew Nielsen and Luke Martin.

Bradley spent the 2020-21 season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, posting 10 goals and 37 assists in 65 games. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound winger began his pro career with the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL in 2019-20, where he collected 14 goals and 20 assists in 48 contests. He also appeared in two AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, where he notched one assist. Prior to making the move to the pro game, Bradley spent four seasons at Colorado College, amassing 31 goals and 56 assists in 120 total contests with the Tigers.

Nielsen was selected in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs and has spent the past four seasons in the AHL with the Marlies, Stockton Heat and Hershey Bears. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound blueliner helped lead Toronto to an AHL Calder Cup Championship in 2018 and has posted 20 goals and 59 assists in 232 career AHL games. Nielsen has also appeared in 15 games in Austria with Black Wings 1992 to begin the 2020-21 campaign. In addition to his time at the professional level, the 24-year-old racked up 94 points in 131 WHL games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Martin returns for his second pro season after beginning his career with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he skated in 11 games. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defenseman also appeared in six AHL contests with the Texas Stars. A second-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Martin enjoyed a four-year career at the University of Michigan. In 139 career contests with the Wolverines, he notched three goals and 27 assists. He would also serve as an alternate captain during his senior season in 2019-20.

Colorado will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on Saturday, October 9th at 6:00pm MT and Sunday, October 10th at 2:00pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center, which is now open to 100% fan capacity.

