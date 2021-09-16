Admirals Sign Blujus to AHL Deal
September 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Dylan Blujus to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.
Blujus joins the Admirals after spending the truncated 2020-21 season with the Rochester Americans, the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabers, where he tallied a goal and an assist and 14 penalty minutes in 21 games. Prior to that the right-handed shooting d-man played three seasons with the Utica Comets, tallying 33 points on nine goals and 24 assists, while accumulating a +26 rating in 123 games. Overall, Blujus has skated in 295 career AHL games with Rochester, Utica, and Syracuse where they has scored 21 goals and dished out 63 assists for 84 points while accumulating 172 PIMS.
The Buffalo, NY native played four seasons of junior hockey with the Brampton/North Bay Battalion, helping the team to the OHL finals in 2014. During those years he generated 119 points (17g-102a) and 177 PIMS in 256 contests.
Blujus and the Admirals will return to Panther Arena ice for the first time in 584 days when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2021
- Admirals Sign Blujus to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Thunderbirds to Continue to Call the MassMutual Center Home - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Sign Forward Greg Meireles - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Extend Broadcast with IHeartMedia; Move to Comedy 800 AM - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins to Retire Jersey Numbers of Michel Picard and Jeff Hoggan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Names Joe O'Donnell New Radio Voice - Iowa Wild
- Senators Prospects Looking to Make a Mark at Rookie Camp - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Sign Blujus to AHL Deal
- Admirals Sign Gahagen to AHL Deal
- Admirals Individual Tickets on Sale Now
- Admirals Set Pre-Season Schedule
- Admirals Sign Carpenter to AHL Deal