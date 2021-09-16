Minnesota Wild Names Joe O'Donnell New Radio Voice

September 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild today named Joe O'Donnell radio play-by-play announcer. He will call a majority of Wild games this season. Bob Kurtz will continue to serve as the radio play-by-play announcer for a limited number of home games. Tom Reid will continue as radio analyst and Kevin Falness will continue as executive producer/studio host for all Wild games.

O'Donnell begins his 14th season with the Minnesota Wild organization. He filled in for Kurtz on select radio broadcasts the last two seasons. O'Donnell served as the play-by-play announcer for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) for eight seasons (2013-21) and the Houston Aeros for five seasons (2008-13). He also served as Director of Broadcasting and Team Services with Iowa.

Prior to joining the Wild organization, O'Donnell spent three seasons with the Idaho Steelheads in the ECHL as a broadcaster (2005-08) and served as an intern with ECHL's Reading Royals for two seasons (2003-05). He called the 2011 AHL Calder Cup Finals, served as the announcer for the 2007 ECHL All-Star Game and the 2007 Kelly Cup Finals, and was named the ECHL's National Conference Broadcaster of the Year in 2007.

The Havertown, Pa., native graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in communications.

KFAN 100.3 FM enters its 11th season as the official radio flagship home of the Minnesota Wild.

