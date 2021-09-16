Thunderbirds to Continue to Call the MassMutual Center Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority are happy to announce a new lease agreement between the parties that will keep the MassMutual Center as home base for the Thunderbirds over the next four years, with the opportunity for a one-year extension.

"We are proud and excited to keep the MassMutual Center, AKA "the Thunderdome," as our home for the foreseeable future," said Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly. "The past four seasons have seen the building host some of the greatest nights in Springfield hockey history, and we could not be more excited to create even more memories for our community in the years to come."

"We are proud and excited to continue our partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the years ahead," said David Gibbons, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. "For decades, the MassMutual Center has been hockey's home in Springfield and our partnership with the Thunderbirds continues a tradition of winning on the ice and in the community."

The Thunderbirds, who will be entering their first season of a new long-term NHL affiliation agreement with the St. Louis Blues, will make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, October 16 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Opening Night festivities will begin with a Pregame Block Party on Court Square from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. featuring a live music performance from Trailer Trash. The Thunderbirds' 5th anniversary season then gets underway inside the MassMutual Center at 7:05, and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel and be treated to a special pregame, full team introduction. Tickets are available online and at the box office.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com and www.MassConvention.com.

