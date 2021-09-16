Condors Extend Broadcast with IHeartMedia; Move to Comedy 800 AM

September 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and iHeartMedia have extended their broadcast agreement for the 2021-22 season. All 68 Condors regular season games and playoffs will air on Comedy 800 AM (KBFP) and through the iHeartRadio App driven by Three-Way Chevrolet. Broadcasts begin with a 15-minute pre-game show. When not conflicted, broadcasts will also be simulcast on Fox Sports 970 AM.

In addition "Condors in :60" will hit the airwaves across the iHeartRadio family of stations (Fox Sports 970 AM, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, 98.5 The Fox, Sunny 105.3 FM) on Mondays and Tuesdays providing highlights and a recap of the week's action.

Packages for AHLTV are on sale now to watch all Condors games for as low as $69.99 a season. Stream all games on your favorite device.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.