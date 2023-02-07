Moose Release Brayden Burke from Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team released forward Brayden Burke from his professional tryout.

Brayden Burke

Left Wing

Born Jan. 1, 1997 - Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.10 - Weight 165 - Shoots Left

Burke, 26, suited up in 10 games for Manitoba and recorded six points (2G, 4A) along with four penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The forward has 202 games of AHL experience under his belt with 135 points (44G, 91A) split between Tucson, Milwaukee, Ontario and Manitoba.

The Moose get back in action against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Feb. 10. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

