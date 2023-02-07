Moose Release Brayden Burke from Tryout
February 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team released forward Brayden Burke from his professional tryout.
Brayden Burke
Left Wing
Born Jan. 1, 1997 - Edmonton, Alta.
Height 5.10 - Weight 165 - Shoots Left
Burke, 26, suited up in 10 games for Manitoba and recorded six points (2G, 4A) along with four penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The forward has 202 games of AHL experience under his belt with 135 points (44G, 91A) split between Tucson, Milwaukee, Ontario and Manitoba.
The Moose get back in action against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Feb. 10. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2023
- Sedins Fostering Next Generation of Hockey Stars in Abbotsford - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Release Brayden Burke from Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins to Host Manitoba Following All-Star Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- J.S. Dea Assigned to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- $2 Beers Friday and Wizard Night Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: All-Star Break, Then Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reichel, Gust, Seney Compete at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Regroup over All-Star Break, Return with Home-And-Home vs. Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Mike Carcone Takes on 2023 AHL All-Star Weekend in Laval - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ahcan, Bussi Push Atlantic to Finals Appearance at 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge - Providence Bruins
- Pacific Division Wins Thrilling 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge - AHL
- Lukas Dostal, Pacific Division Win AHL's Mise-o-jeu All-Star Challenge - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.