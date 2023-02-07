Ahcan, Bussi Push Atlantic to Finals Appearance at 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge
February 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Laval, Quebec - Jack Ahcan and Brandon Bussi pushed the Atlantic Division to the finals of the 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge, eventually falling 1-0 to the Pacific Division in the championship game on Monday night at Place Bell.
Bussi, 24, earned a 4-3 victory after allowing one goal in an 11-round shootout over the North Division, sending the Atlantic Division to the finals. The Sound Beach, N.Y., native stopped eight of the nine shots he faced in five minutes of regulation time.
Ahcan, 25, assisted the second goal in the win over the North Division. The Savage, M.N., native was unable to convert in the 10th round of the shootout, but the Atlantic was still victorious.
The team posted a 2-2 record in the challenge but were unable to top the undefeated Pacific Division in the finals, as they went 3-0 on the night.
