Reichel, Gust, Seney Compete at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

Laval, QC - Lukas Reichel, David Gust, and Brett Seney represented the IceHogs at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval on Sunday and Monday nights. Gust won the accuracy shooting title for the Western Conference in Sunday's 2023 RONA AHL All-Star Skills Competition, and all three skated in three games for the Central Division in the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday.

Gust became just the fourth AHL player ever to hit four targets in four shots in the RONA Accuracy Shooting Event. The 28-year-old has already reached a career high in scoring with the Hogs this season after posting 45 points (21G, 24A) in the first 45 games.

Reichel competed in the CCM Fastest Skater Event and recorded a lap time of 13.779 seconds despite a slight stumble on the final turn. Reichel's time earned him fifth place in the event, but would've given him second place in the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater competition held earlier last week. Hershey's Ethan Frank won the AHL competition with a time of 12.915.

Seney specialized in the AHLTV Rapid Fire Event where he and Texas' Thomas Harley scored two goals on 10 shots against Toronto's Joseph Woll. Woll was named the CCM Top Goaltender after making 15 saves on 18 total shots faced across three goaltending events.

All three of Rockford's all-stars competed in the RONA Pass and Score event. Gust and Seney shared a line with Calgary's Matthew Phillips, and Reichel lined up with Colorado's Jean-Luc Foudy and Bakersfield's Seth Griffith. Both groups cashed in just once on three attempts. Reichel, Gust, and Seney all competed in the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay as well, and each was stopped in turn.

Monday night meant three games for Rockford's three all-stars in the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge. The four divisions played a round-robin style tournament with each side skating in three shortened three-on-three matches. The Central Division fell short in each contest they skated in, and Rockford's all-stars were all held off the scoreboard.

Reichel's family made the trop from Germany to watch the former Blackhawks first round pick perform in the event, and Seney's mother and brother also attended the competition.

