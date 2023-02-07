J.S. Dea Assigned to Roadrunners

Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced Tuesday that forward Jean-Sebastien Dea has been assigned the Tucson Roadrunners.

Dea made his Coyotes debut on Monday, February 6, as Arizona defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 at Mullett Arena. The 28-year-old recorded a hit, a blocked shot, and a shot on goal in 7:41 of total ice time. Dea was the fifth Tucson skater to be recalled and take the ice for Arizona this season, joining forwards Laurent Dauphin (three games), Mike Carcone (nine games), Jan Jenik (one game) and Milos Kelemen (one game).

Appearing in all 46 games for the Roadrunners this season, Dea is tied for second in scoring with 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 total points. In 70 games last year with the AHL's Laval Rocket, Dea recorded a career-high 52 points with 26 goals and 26 assists. Monday marked his 34th career NHL outing, with previous appearances for the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres.

The Roadrunners will take on the Abbotsford Canucks Friday, February 10, for the first of two games from the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC. Their next home contest is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

