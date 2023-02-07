$2 Beers Friday and Wizard Night Saturday

February 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are home for their only weekend February games Friday and Saturday! Having won four of their last five games, the team is playing some of its best hockey of the season and have two exciting promotions for all fans this weekend!

Friday is $2 Beer Night with Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra just $2 through the end of the first intermission; presented by 98.5 The Fox

Take home a forever friend at Friday's game as we will have animals from Kern County Animal Services available for adoption

Saturday is Wizard Night with fans encouraged to dress as their favorite wizard with magicians and "fantastic beasts" from C.A.L.M. on the concourse and butterbeer; presented by Energy 95.3 and Dignity Health

Harry Potter Wands will be on sale at this game only

Pre-purchase a Wand Pack and get two lower level tickets and a wand (pickup at the game).

