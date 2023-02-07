Penguins Regroup over All-Star Break, Return with Home-And-Home vs. Providence
February 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Feb. 1 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Springfield 3
In the first game of a pivotal home-and-home, Springfield's special teams paved the road to victory. Corey Andonovski tallied early for the Penguins, and Alex Nylander buried one in the third. However, the T-Birds scored twice on the power play and once at four-on-four.
Friday, Feb. 3 - PENGUINS 2 at Springfield 4
Once again, the T-Birds struck twice on the man advantage, leading them to another win in the second game of this home-and-home set. Colin Swoyer notched his first AHL goal in the first period, while Nylander lit the lamp again in the third. Meanwhile, Taylor Gauthier posted a career-high 37 saves.
Saturday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS 2 at Hartford 8
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton allowed the most goals and suffered its widest margin of defeat this season in its final game before the All-Star Break. Taylor Fedun recorded his first goal of the season, while Jonathan Gruden added to his career-best goal total (12).
The Week Ahead
Friday, Feb. 10 - PENGUINS at Providence
In the first game out of the All-Star Break and the start of another crucial home-and-home, the Penguins visit the Bruins for the second time this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence have split their season series at one win apiece so far, with the away team winning both games.
Saturday, Feb. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Providence
The Penguins and P-Bruins rematch at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Saturday is also Hockey is For Everyone Night, during which the Penguins will celebrate and support inclusion in the sport. All fans in attendance will also receive a Penguins All-Star Poster courtesy of the Times Leader.
Ice Chips
- Alex Nylander represented the Penguins and the Atlantic Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Québec on Sunday and Monday.
- In four games during the AHL All-Star Challenge, Nylander posted two points (1G-1A) and went two-for-three in shootouts.
- Before the All-Star Break, Nylander had nine points (5G-4A) in his last nine games.
- Jonathan Gruden has six goals in his last six AHL games.
- During his last 300 minutes in net, Taylor Gauthier has a 2.20 goals against average and .919 save percentage.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 45 29 11 4 1 63 .700
2. Providence 45 27 9 7 2 63 .700
3. Charlotte 44 25 15 2 2 54 .614
4. Springfield 45 23 17 1 4 51 .567
5. Lehigh Valley 44 22 17 3 2 49 .557
6. Hartford 45 19 17 3 6 47 .522
7. Bridgeport 45 19 18 7 1 46 .511
8. PENGUINS 44 20 19 2 3 45 .511
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Alex Nylander 43 19 19 38
Valtteri Puustinen 44 16 18 34
Drake Caggiula 39 9 23 32
Filip Hållander 28 8 17 25
Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski^ 21 9-7-4 2.31 .920 1
Taylor Gauthier* 10 5-2-0 2.44 .915 0
Filip Lindberg* 18 6-10-1 3.20 .892 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Feb. 10 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 11 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Fri, Feb. 3 (RW) Justin Addamo Signed to PTO
Sat, Feb. 4 (G) Dustin Tokarski Recalled to PIT
Sun, Feb. 5 (RW) Justin Addamo Released from PTO
