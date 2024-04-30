Moose Reassign Barteaux to Idaho
April 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Dawson Barteaux to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Dawson Barteaux
Defence
Born Jan. 12, 2000 - Foxwarren, Man.
Height 6.01 - Weight 190 - Shoots R
Barteaux, 24, recorded 19 points (5G, 14A) in 45 games with the Moose this season. The defenceman also tallied 13 points (3G, 10A) in 15 ECHL games with the Steelheads. The Foxwarren, Man. product has produced 24 career points (7G, 17A) in 102 AHL contests between the Moose and Texas Stars. Barteaux has also recorded 45 points (5G, 40A) over the span of 88 ECHL contests with Idaho. The defender was a sixth-round pick (168th overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.
