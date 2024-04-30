Get Tickets Now for Critical Game 4 Sunday Afternoon

April 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Should the IceHogs win either game in Grand Rapids this week, a critical Game 4 will be played at the BMO Center on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.!

Last Saturday night's atmosphere for Game 1 was electric and your IceHogs are going to need you again Sunday as they look to continue their postseason run. If the IceHogs win both games in Grand Rapids this week on Wednesday and Friday, Sunday's Game 4 will give them a chance to close out the series at home. If they earn a split on the road this week, Sunday's Game 4 will be vital to keep their Calder Cup hopes alive.

Let's pack the BMO Center Sunday afternoon and keep the IceHogs' Calder Cup train rolling!

