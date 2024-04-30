Wolf Pack Complete Pair of Transactions

April 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned forward Bryce McConnell-Barker to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the OHL's Soo Greyhounds.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has released forward Maxim Barbashev from his amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

McConnell-Barker, 19, appeared in 52 games with the Greyhounds this season, scoring 51 points (22 g, 29 a). He finished third on the club in points, tied for third in goals, and fifth in assists. In eleven playoff games this spring, the 6'1", 199-pound forward tacked on 15 points (5 g, 10 a). He was the second-highest scorer on the Greyhounds during their postseason run.

The native of London, ON, has appeared in 188 career OHL games with Greyhounds over four seasons. He recorded 177 points (75 g, 102 a) in that span.

McConnell-Barker was selected in the third round, 97 th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Barbashev, 20, appeared in 15 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes and 44 games with the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL this season. In 15 games with the Cataractes, Barbashev scored nine points (2 g, 7 a). He was traded to the Océanic on November 21 st , 2023, and went on to score 26 points (12 g, 14 a) in 44 games.

The 6'1", 191-pound forward tacked on two assists in five QMJHL Playoff games.

The native of Moskva, RUS, has played in 195 games in his QMJHL career, scoring 152 points (67 g, 85 a) with the Océanic, Cataractes, and Moncton Wildcats.

Barbashev was selected in the fifth round, 161 st overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He made his professional debut in the Wolf Pack's 6-4 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on April 20 th at the MassMutual Center.

The Wolf Pack are off to the Atlantic Division Semifinals! The club will take on the Providence Bruins in a best-of-five Calder Cup Playoff series. Game 1 takes place tomorrow night, May 1 st , at the Amica Mutual Pavilion at 7:05 p.m.

The series shifts to Hartford for Game 3 at the XL Center next Wednesday, May 8 th , with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

