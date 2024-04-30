Cleveland Monsters Official Fan Guide for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will begin the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs facing the Belleville Senators in the North Division Semifinals starting on Wednesday, May 1, at 7:00 p.m. at CAA Arena. As part of the American Hockey League's Playoff Plan relative to mileage between opponents, the series will be played in a 2-3 format with the division-winning Monsters holding home ice advantage with the last three games in Cleveland (Game 4 & Game 5 only played if necessary).

The Monsters will return home to host Game 3 presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine on Wednesday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m. followed by Game 4 on Friday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. and Game 5 on Sunday, May 12, at 3:00 p.m. Dates for Games 3, 4 and 5 are subject to change as part of NBA Playoffs scheduling at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and will be finalized upon announcement of the NBA Round 2 Playoff schedule.

2024 MONSTERS CALDER CUP NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE

GAME DATE TIME LOCATION

Game 1 Wednesday, May 1 7:00 p.m. CAA Arena

Game 2 Friday, May 3 7:00 p.m. CAA Arena

^ Game 3 Wednesday, May 8 7:00 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

^*Game 4 Friday, May 10 7:00 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

^*Game 5 Sunday, May 12 3:00 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

*if necessary

^ date subject to change as part of NBA Playoffs scheduling at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

2024 MONSTERS CALDER CUP PLAYOFF TICKET GUIDE

Fans have several ways to catch Monsters playoff action including purchasing single game tickets for Home Playoffs games through clevelandmonsters.com . The Monsters also recently revealed that fans can dive in " The Deep End" located on the south end of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the Monsters attack twice housing the most fearsome fans in the league. Spanning sections 112-116 and M112-M116, The Deep End will feature a new look and all fans seated in the section will receive themed thundersticks. To learn more about The Deep End and purchase tickets, click HERE .

Additionally, fans can also secure the same great seats to all potential playoff games at a discounted rate through the 2024 Monsters Playoff Pack . Lastly, fans who sign up for a 2024-25 Monsters Hockey Club membership will receive the first Monsters home playoff game for FREE.

FEAR THE DEPTHS: GAME DAY EXPERIENCE, GIVEAWAYS AND NEW CENTER ICE GEAR

The first 5,000 fans to Game 3 on Wednesday, May 8, will receive a Fear the Depths t-shirt courtesy of University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine and a rally towel courtesy of Advance Door Company .

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats pregame ahead of Game 3 when two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and Cleveland native Stipe Miocic fires up the crowd and takes part in a special VIP Puck Drop as a part of player introductions revamped for the playoffs. Fans in the Deep End should arrive early to take part in a pregame moment featuring a crowd banner.

The first 5,000 fans to Game 4 on Friday, May 10, will receive a Monsters playoff rally towel courtesy of Mint to Be Family Dentistry and the first 5,000 fans to Game 5 on Sunday, May 12, will receive a rally towel courtesy of The May .

Fans can pick up apparel and novelties from the 2024 Monsters Playoff Collection at Center Ice , the Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters. Shop the collection inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse or online at MonstersTeamShop.com . This collection will feature Short Sleeve Tees, Long Sleeve Tees, Hoodies, Hats and more. Plus, pick up novelties including a new Fan Chain, Lanyard, Pennant, Drinkware and more!

Be the first to know when the 2024 Monsters Playoff Collection is available for purchase HERE . When the Monsters hit the ice, fans who spend $75 or more at Center ice will receive a Free Pair of Monsters Sunglasses as the Item of the Game. while supplies last.

GET PLAYOFF READY WITH A MONSTERS FAN KIT

Fans will be able to bring the excitement of the Calder Cup Playoffs to their own house with a special Monsters Fan Kit. Each kit will contain a Fear the Depths flag , player poster and replica of the Countdown to the Cup dasherboard , a fan-favorite tradition in which the players cross of a number after a playoff win. 2,024 Fan Kits are available HERE with a $14 donation to the Monsters Community Foundation. Fan kits must be picked up in person at either an official Monsters Playoff Watch Party or a Monsters Home Playoff Game at the Cargill Community Corner near portal 4 on the concourse. Simply show proof of purchase in the form of an e-mail receipt to pick up your Fan Kit.

WHERE TO WATCH: BROADCAST & WATCH PARTIES

Fans can catch all the 2024 Calder Cup Playoff action through AHLTV and listen to each game on Fox Sports 1350 "The Gambler" . Additionally, Game 3 will be broadcast on television through Bally Sports Great Lakes . The Monsters will also host Watch Parties for fans to join every away game with raffles, giveaways and a playoff atmosphere. For the most up to date information on Watch Party locations, visit clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs .

GAME DATE TIME WATCH PARTY LOCATION

Game 1 Wednesday, May 1 7:00 p.m. Five Iron Golf 1101 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44115

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

The Monsters will spotlight local organizations throughout the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs beginning with Shoes and Clothes for Kids , a non-profit that looks to improve school attendance by eliminating lack of appropriate clothing, shoes and school supplies as barriers. Representatives from SC4K will be present at the Game 1 watch party at Five Iron Golf and will be the beneficiary of the away games 50/50 raffles. The Monsters will open a special, extended 50/50 raffle for Games 1 and 2 that fans can enter at the Watch Parties or online HERE starting at noon on Wednesday, May 8. Additionally, if fans would like to support the SC4K shoes and socks drives, they can bring donations to Watch Parties or send directly to the Monsters front office through HERE .

Fans can find the most up to date Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs or by signing up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting ' PLAYOFFS ' to 30594 .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.