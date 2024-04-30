Reign Announce Second Round Broadcast Schedule

April 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign announced today the broadcast schedule for their upcoming best-of-5 Pacific Division Semifinals series against the Abbotsford Canucks in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Building on the success of their partnership with KCAL-TV during the 2023-24 regular season, the station will air Game 2 on Sunday afternoon in the Los Angeles market beginning at 3 p.m.

In addition, Wednesday's Game 1 will air live on Victor Valley Broadcasting's KVVB Channel 33.1 in the High Desert beginning at 7 p.m.

All games in the series will also continue to air on AHLTV and the Reign Broadcast Network, with audio available live via the Reign App.

The games will feature team voices Josh Schaefer and Jared Shafran on play-by-play and color commentary.

The complete Reign Pacific Division Semifinals broadcast schedule is below:

Fans can secure their tickets to the postseason now by purchasing a 10-ticket Flex Plan, which allows the purchaser to choose the dates they can attend. Single game tickets for Games 1 and 2 at Toyota Arena are also on sale now via AXS. For more information on all playoff ticketing options, visit the Reign's Playoff Central page.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.