Syracuse Crunch Weekly - No. 30, Vol. 29

April 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH EARN SPLIT TO BEGIN PLAYOFFS

The Crunch earned a road split to open their best-of-five North Division Semifinals series against the Rochester Americans. The Crunch return home for Game 3 (Thursday) and Game 4 (Saturday).

Rochester took Game 1 with a 3-2 win Friday at Blue Cross Arena. The Amerks scored twice in the first period, including the opening goal of the series at 1:01 of the game, for a quick 2-0 lead. The Crunch rallied back to tie the score at two before Rochester claimed the lead for good with a deflection goal in the third period.

Syracuse needed another comeback effort in Game 2 to tie the series. Trailing 2-0 with less than a minute to play in the second period, the Crunch stormed back with three consecutive goals in just shy of 10 minutes to take their first lead of the series. The Amerks forced overtime, but Gabriel Fortier delivered the winner on a deflection to knot the series at one win apiece.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jordy Bellerive has made an instant impact in his first playoff series as a member of the Crunch. Bellerive blasted a game-tying goal in the third period of Game 1, then ignited the Crunch comeback in Game 2 with a deflection goal late in the second period.

Bellerive was acquired by the Crunch from the San Jose Barracuda at the AHL Trade Deadline. His lone point in 13 regular season games for the Crunch was an assist in the season finale.

Bellerive, who turns 25 on the same day as Game 3, has three points (2g, 1a) in 11 career Calder Cup Playoffs games between Syracuse, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley.

***

Defenseman Phil Myers was a workhorse in Game 2 to help the Crunch tie the series at one. The veteran blueliner set up the Crunch's first two goals and finished with a plus-2 rating in the game. It marked his second career multi-point game in the Calder Cup Playoffs (also May 19, 2018).

Myers, 27, earned the Crunch's U.S. Army Defender of the Year award for his efforts during the regular season. He finished the season with 23 points (4g, 19a) and a team-leading plus-29 rating.

***

Forward Gabe Fortier's first career playoff goal was the overtime game-winning goal in Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals. The tally capped a two-point day for the assistant captain, whose effort helped set up the Crunch's go-ahead goal in the third period.

Fortier has three points (1g, 2a) in 13 career Calder Cup Playoffs games for the Crunch.

NO QUIT IN THE CRUNCH

The Crunch were down, but not out, in the first two games of the North Division Semifinals, following a trend from the regular season. Syracuse went down 2-0 in both games, marking the seventh and eighth time in 14 overall meetings against Rochester this season that the Crunch have dug a 2-0 hole.

The Crunch tied Game 1, but ultimately lost, 3-2, but they did complete the comeback in Game 2 with a 4-3 overtime victory. Game 2 marked the fourth time the Crunch have won against the Amerks this season when trailing 2-0; those are the only four Crunch wins this season when falling behind 2-0.

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 26 - ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 28 - Syracuse 4, ROCHESTER 3 (OT)

Game 3 - Thu., May 2 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 4 - Sat., May 4 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 10 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*if necessary

UPCOMING WEEK

Thursday, May 2 vs. Rochester | 7 p.m.

The North Division Semifinals shifts to Syracuse for Game 3 on Thursday at Upstate Medical University Arena. The best-of-five series is tied at one after the Crunch earned a Game 2 overtime win. Syracuse went 2-1 on home ice in last year's playoff series against the Amerks.

Saturday, May 4 vs. Rochester | 7 p.m.

The Crunch will host the Rochester Americans for Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals. It will be the first potential elimination game of the series. The winner of Game 3 will have a chance to close out the series Saturday at Upstate Medical University Arena. Rochester won four of six meetings in Syracuse during the regular season, including two wins in March.

WEEK 29 RESULTS

Friday, April 26 | NDSF Game 1 at Rochester | L, 3-2

Syracuse 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 9-14-14-37 PP: 0/2

Rochester 2 0 1 - 3 Shots: 7-8-11-26 PP: 1/1

2nd Period-Walcott 1 (Duke, Carlile), 13:21. 3rd Period-Bellerive 1 (Walcott, Harpur), 7:59. . . . Halverson 0-1-0 (26 shots-23 saves) A-7,466

Sunday, April 28 | NDSF Game 2 at Rochester | W, 4-3 (OT)

Syracuse 0 1 2 1 - 4 Shots: 6-8-11-9-34 PP: 0/2

Rochester 1 1 1 0 - 3 Shots: 11-10-4-2-27 PP: 1/1

2nd Period-Bellerive 2 (Myers, Duke), 19:13. 3rd Period-Goncalves 1 (Myers, Robert), 4:59. Day 1 (Groshev, Fortier), 9:03. Overtime-Fortier 1 (Carlile, Barré-Boulet), 10:56. . . . Halverson 1-1-0 (27 shots-24 saves) A-7,728

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Reg)

Power Play 0.0% (0-for-4) T-15th (T-9th)

Penalty Kill 0.0% (0-for-2) 18th (T-8th)

Goals For 3.00 GFA (6) T-6th (T-17th)

Goals Against 3.00 GAA (6) T-16th (T-9th)

Shots For 35.50 SF/G (71) 5th (23rd)

Shots Against 26.50 SA/G (53) 11th (3rd)

Penalty Minutes 3.00 PIM/G (6) 18th (19th)

Category Leader

Points 2 6 tied at 2 points

Goals 2 Bellerive

Assists 2 Carlile|Duke|Myers

PIM 2 Duke|Stephens|Walcott

Plus/Minus +2 6 tied at +2

Wins 1 Halverson

GAA 2.81 Halverson

Save % .887 Halverson

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.