Moose Announce Goaltending Coach Changes

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose, in conjunction with the Winnipeg Jets, announced today Rick St. Croix has retired from his role as developmental goaltending coach & scout. The organization also announced former Manitoba Moose goaltender Drew MacIntyre has been hired as developmental goaltending coach & scout.

St. Croix, 66, served as the organization's developmental goaltending coach and scout the past six seasons. During that time, St. Croix worked with goaltenders including Connor Hellebuyck, Eric Comrie and Mikhail Berdin along with many other Winnipeg Jets prospects. Prior to his current stint with the Moose, St. Croix spent three seasons as goaltending coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2012-15. Previous to his time with Toronto, the Kenora, Ont. native was the goaltending development coach with the Winnipeg Jets AHL affiliate in St. John's (2011-12) and assistant coach for the Moose from 2004-11 after serving as a goaltending consultant during the 2003-04 season. During his first turn with the Moose, St. Croix mentored netminders including Cory Schneider, Wade Flaherty and Drew MacIntyre. He was a goaltending coach with the Dallas Stars from 1997-2000 where he was part of the Stanley Cup winning team during the 1998-99 season. St. Croix also was an assistant coach for two seasons with the Winnipeg Jets from 1987-89. St. Croix's professional playing career spanned 11 seasons with time spent in the NHL (Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs), the AHL (Springfield Indians, Maine Mariners, Philadelphia Firebirds, St. Catharines Saints) and in the IHL (Flint Generals, Fort Wayne Komets).

MacIntyre, 38, played 87 games for the Moose from 2006-08. He posted a 49-30-4 record supported by a 2.26 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. Overall, MacIntyre's extensive professional career saw the netminder play 440 AHL games while earning a 225-159-8 record. During his time in the AHL, MacIntyre was a two-time AHL Second-Team All-Star. He led the league with 34 wins during the 2008-09 season. MacIntyre appeared in six NHL games split between Buffalo, Toronto and Vancouver and posted a 0-2-0 record to go with a 2.41 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. MacIntyre played parts of four seasons in the ECHL, picking up a 36-15-3 mark with a 2.19 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 56 games. He also spent four seasons in Europe and Asia, with stops in Croatia, Germany, Japan and Slovakia. The Charlottetown, PEI native suited up for Team Canada three times at the Spengler Cup during his playing career, winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

