Limited Foursomes Available for August 26 Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic at American Dunes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A limited number of foursomes are available to the public for the 27th annual Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic, which will take place on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the acclaimed, Jack Nicklaus-designed American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven.

With intense demand making tee times scarce at the newly opened public course that benefits the families of killed and injured U.S. military personnel, this is a rare opportunity for golfers to experience a West Michigan gem while supporting two great charities: the

Griffins Youth Foundation, which provides hockey opportunities and other programming for 500 kids, and the

Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Event proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation, while greens fees will support Folds of Honor, which has awarded academic scholarships in the amount of $125 million to more than 29,000 recipients since 2007.

The golf classic offers the option of either a 9 a.m. or 3 p.m. round, subject to availability, at a cost of $1,200 for a foursome or $2,000 for a tee sponsor and foursome. In addition to 18 holes of premier golf with a cart, participants will enjoy breakfast and/or lunch, on-course food and beverages, an amenity bag, and the opportunity to win an array of prizes through a raffle and auction. Click here for an event brochure containing additional information.

To reserve your foursome today, please contact event director Bob Kaser at (616) 988-0248 or bkaser@griffinshockey.com.

Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for nearly 500 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only division, learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and teens with physical disabilities.

